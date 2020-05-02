INDEPENDENCE – In addition to its regular monthly meeting on Monday, April 20, the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education held a public hearing for the issuance of approximately $10,000,000 in sales tax bonds.
Two more public meetings were held on Wednesday, April 22, with the Independence Teachers’ Association (KTA) and the Independence Educational Support Personnel Association (ISEP) regarding salary and benefit negotiations for the 2020-21 school year.
Due to the restrictions on large meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings and hearing were held electronically via Zoom and live streamed on the district’s Facebook page.
April 20 Hearing/Meeting
Members attending electronically were Eric Smith, Kim Hansen, Matt O’Loughlin, Jennifer Sornson, and Gina Trimble; Superintendent Russell Reiter; Board Secretary Laura Morine; administrators; and guests.
There were no comments from the public regarding the issuance of sales tax bonds.
The board unanimously approved the following consent items:
- Minutes from meetings on March 17, March 20, March 30, and April 6
- Board policies (second readings)
- Staff resignations
- New hires
- Financial reports
The board members expressed process concerns about being notified of action taken after the fact. In this case, the board wasn’t aware that an additional section of second grade had been advertised with a contract being offered and accepted prior to seeing the hire on the board agenda. Supt. Reiter responded that the need for an additional second grade section had been discussed at several meetings over the past year, and that the position was added in a manner as he had done at previous districts.
Each board member clearly expressed that he/she has no problem with the candidate and her credentials. Again, the hire was approved 5-0.
Comments
All members of the board expressed their sadness that the seniors weren’t able to finish out the school year with a full slate of activities, and that they have to stay positive throughout this ordeal. Supt. Reiter expressed disappointment about not being able to finish out the school year. He said the district’s administration team is reviewing options for educating students and chose to offer voluntary learning opportunities online.
Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister reported that, so far, there was 49 percent participation district-wide in these opportunities; however, a few teachers hadn’t yet reported their participation numbers for the jr./sr. high school.
More information will be presented to the board regarding the 2020 graduating class at the May 5 meeting.
A device pickup time was scheduled for East/West Elementary students who need a Chromebook or iPad to participate in the voluntary learning activities.
The district is purchasing 12 hotspots to provide Internet access to families who don’t have it, as well as a couple of months of service. The district is also working with Indytel to provide service for those students in Independence. Teachers and administrators are trying to identify who these students are.
With so many unknowns for next year, the FY 2020-21 school calendar may have to be revamped.
Reports
Principal John Howard had set up a Zoom meeting to be held with some parents of seniors to discuss options for a graduation ceremony. The prom sponsors are also looking for alternative dates for that event.
Old Business
The board voted 5-0 to continue hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave through the end of the 2020 school year.
New Business
The board voted 5-0 to approve the following:
- Canvass of votes for the Revenue Purpose Statement (RPS) from March 3, 2020
- Engagement letter with Piper Sandler & Co. (placement agent)
- Engagement letter with Ahlers & Cooney (bond counsel)
- Offering terms of school infrastructure sales, services, and use tax revenue refunding bonds, Series 2020
- Offering terms of the general obligation school refunding bonds, Series 2020
- Resolution supporting the proposed issuance of approximately $10,000,000 in sales tax bonds
- Cooperative sharing agreement with Cedar Falls Community Schools for men’s and women’s swimming for 2020-21
- AEA purchasing agreement for 2020-21
- Iowa Local Government Risk Pool Commission Natural Gas Program participation agreement
- Suspend the state’s graduation requirements for the class of 2020 for those students on track to graduate and also suspend the National Career Readiness Assessment for the class of 2020
April 22, First Meeting
Joel Dinger from the Independence Teachers’ Association (ITA) presented an opening statement. The ITA then presented its initial proposal to the Independence Community School District board of education for the 2020-21 school year.
The ITA’s initial proposal:
- Amend Article VII, Salary/Base Wage section
A. Schedule
B. Placement in Salary Schedule
C. Advancements on the Salary Schedule
- Proposed increase in total salary and benefits with TSS of $399,041, which represents a total package increase of 4.75 percent
- Proposing the establishment of a joint Labor Management Committee
April 22, Second Meeting
Lisa Preuss from the Independence Educational Support Personnel Association (ISEP) echoed Dinger’s opening statement, and wanted to thank the district as it continues to pay the staff for the rest of the school year during the closure related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ISEP’s initial proposal:
- Yearly salary increase of $.75 per hour, which is a 6.59 percent package increase
- Proposing the establishment of a joint Labor Management Committee