INDEPENDENCE – On Friday, March 20, in a special 12 p.m. meeting of the Independence Community School District board of education, a resolution for pandemic response and emergency suspension of policy was passed on a 5-0 vote.
Passage of the resolution means the suspension of board policies and provisions as identified by the district superintendent or designee related to containing COVID-19 for the duration identified by Gov. Kim Reynolds or as otherwise determined by the board. The superintendent with consult with and report to the board regarding the emergency closure.
Based on the needs of the district and guidance from health and government agencies, the superintendent may “direct staff assignments during district closures, including but not limited to essential employees who must report to work, employees who may be reassigned, and employees whose services are not needed.”
Among the most anticipated information contained in the resolution is how the district would deal with paying employees who are not working during this time. Certified, exempt employees – such as teachers – will remain employed during the school closure and “until the number of days expressed on the contract have been fulfilled, unless otherwise approved by the Board. Days that contracted employees do not report for duty onsite or from a remote location, due to closure, do not constitute a fulfilled contract day except to the extent those days are forgiven by the District.”
As for bus drivers, food service workers, custodial workers, para educators, and others, “…the Board authorizes the Superintendent to place hourly non-exempt employees on paid administrative leave and to continue to pay them for up to four weeks during the period of school closure, and the Board shall reevaluate this authority for any school closure lasting longer than four weeks.”
Many questions remain as far as when school will be in session again, the status of spring sports and other activities, and the result of the waiver request to the state to feed students during the break from school.
Superintendent Russell Reiter said he will continue to have conversations with the board as necessary during this unprecedented break from classes.
To see the resolution in its entirety, go to the Bulletin Journal’s Facebook page.