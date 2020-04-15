INDEPENDENCE – During a special meeting of the Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education on Monday, April 6, a date was set for a public hearing regarding the proposed issuance of approximately $10,000,000 in school infrastructure sales, services, and use tax revenue bonds.
In attendance on-site at the meeting were board members Eric Smith and Kim Hansen, Superintendent Russell Reiter, Board Secretary Laura Morine, and Director of School Improvement Erin Burmeister. Attending electronically were board members Gina Trimble, Jennifer Sornson, and Matt O’Loughlin.
The purpose of the bond issue is to:
- Refund outstanding bonds
- Remodel/repair/improve East Elementary
- Build/furnish/equip an addition to West Elementary
- Construct/furnish/equip a gymnasium addition to the jr/sr high school
The board voted 5-0 to set the public hearing date regarding the bond issue for Monday, April 20. It will be held at the district’s administration office, located at 1207 1st Street W, Independence, beginning at 7 p.m. The public may participating electronically by logging in to the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/675010949, meeting ID # 675 010 949; calling 1-312-626-6799 (Chicago); or finding your local number at https://zoom.us/u/ac7lcHaLkG.
Health Insurance
Nick Brown of Mark J. Becker Consultants joined the meeting via Zoom to give a presentation on renewal of the employee health insurance plan. The board approved the Wellmark plan on a 5-0 vote.
Temporary Board Policy
In a unanimous vote, the board approved the COVID-19 pandemic temporary supplemental policy provisions. This includes emergency paid sick leave in accordance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, a federal law passed on March 18, 2020, and effective in the ICSD beginning April 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Update
At the special meeting, the board approved to provide Voluntary Educational Enrichment Opportunities for the district’s students through April 30, 2020. Learn more about the program in a statement (see below) taken from the district’s website (https://sites.google.com/independence.k12.ia.us/icsd-continous-learning/home).
{p class=”zfr3q”}“The Independence Community School District has decided to take the voluntary educational enrichment opportunities approach to continuous learning from April 14th-April 30th. Although school is closed, the District is committed to providing educational enrichment learning opportunities to students and families that will help them continue to learn and keep them connected to school. Student participation is voluntary, but very encouraged, and no grades or credit will be given. All educational enrichment activities are being offered as equitably as possible.
“[On the website], you will find tabs containing specific learning opportunities for each grade level and content area. Each page will be updated weekly to reflect the opportunities provided for that week. We encourage you to utilize these resources. Your child’s teacher will be attempting to contact students and/or parents during the next three weeks and will provide feedback with regards to the learning opportunities. Please watch for this communication and let your teacher(s) know if you aren’t receiving the communication. We are here to help and want to support students and families in whatever way we possibly can.
“For 9-12 students, in an effort to bring consistency, the District has worked to develop a structure to help students, staff, and families prioritize and better utilize the voluntary learning enrichment opportunities. New learning opportunities for the following areas will be posted according to the following schedule.
- Monday – Language arts and science
- Tuesday – Math and social studies
- Wednesday – Language arts and science
- Thursday – Math and social studies
{p class=”zfr3q”}“All other content areas will post learning enrichment opportunities that can be done throughout the week. We are asking staff to respect this schedule as we try to meet the needs of families who are ready to learn and also those that are feeling overwhelmed. We thank you for your continued partnership with us in helping your child through this time.”