INDEPENDENCE – In an effort to keep students, staff, parents, and the entire community aware of how COVID-19 is impacting the district, the Independence Community School District (ICSD) shares as much information as possible about the presence of COVID-19 on campus while protecting the privacy of those affected. Please know that these efforts are a work in progress, and the district continues to make adjustments and improvements as more is learned during this pandemic in order to keep the schools open. This information is shared you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family.
ICSD COVID-19 Dashboard
- - Buchanan County 14-day rolling positivity rate – 23.7%(downward trend)
- Student(s) currently testing positive (Grades PK-2) – 1-5 (steady)
- Student(s) currently testing positive (Grades 3-6) – 1-5 (upward trend)
- Student(s) currently testing positive (Grades 7-12) – 1-5 (downward trend)
- Staff member(s) currently testing positive (Grades PK-2) – 1-5 (upward trend)
- Staff member(s) currently testing positive (Grades 3-6) – 0 (steady)
- Staff member(s) currently testing positive (Grades 7-12) – 0 (steady)
- Students currently isolating/quarantining (Grades PK-12) – 166 (upward trend)
- Staff currently isolating/quarantining (Grades PK-12) – 11 (steady)
The above information was updated at 10 a.m. on November 17, 2020.
Disclaimer: The information above is for informational purposes only. This information is based on reports to the district from other sources which have not been independently verified. Additional guidance from the Department of Education states, “Schools with 5 or fewer cases should not provide a specific count, but can confirm there are cases within the school population.” Therefore, any time ICSD has fewer than 6 students/staff per building showing positive, it will state 1-5 in the table.
*Source: Iowa.gov