INDEPENDENCE – While the numbers are low, the Independence Community School District continues to report positive COVID-19 tests among staff and students in all of its learning centers, according to letters released to parents and community members since last Friday.
In two letters released on October 9, and three more sent out on October 12, Superintendent Russell Reiter announced a total of five individuals tested positive – two at the junior/senior high school on Friday, and one at West Elementary and two at ECC/East Elementary on Monday. The individuals are all at home recovering.
In the letters, Reiter stresses that the district “continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”
ICSD is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Buchanan County Public Health on this matter, and anyone who was in contact with these individuals will be notified by Public Health authorities.
Reiter also reiterates in the letter that, “the district has developed a COVID-19 Dashboard with information pertaining to each of the buildings for both students and staff. We plan to share as much information as possible, while protecting the privacy of those affected.”
When contacted for an additional statement, Reiter said, “The number of students and staff being quarantined is down substantially, and that’s probably due to the hybrid plan,” where students engage with 50 percent of learning at school and 50 percent at home.
“Our current number of infected has stabilized,” Reiter added. “Outside of Delaware County (17.2 percent), our county positivity numbers are higher than our neighboring counties, so we have to be diligent, wear our masks, and social distance as much as possible.”
According to the COVID-19 in Iowa numbers related to percentage of positive test analysis in public school districts on numbers being tracked (see https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/percent-school-district-positive-analysis), the 14-day average for Buchanan County is 7.8 percent (as of Tuesday at 10 a.m.).
The dashboard also states that 34 students in grades PK-12 and three staff members are currently isolating/quarantining.
Other area counties and their positivity rates include:
- Black Hawk, 7.8 percent
- Benton, 7.2 percent
- Bremer, 6.9 percent
- Fayette, 5.9 percent
- Linn, 6.1 percent
In comparison Franklin County has the lowest positivity rate in the state at 2.9 percent. Sioux County has the highest rate, 24.3 percent.
To stay current with COVID-19 numbers and policies at ICSD, go to www.independence.k12.ia.us.