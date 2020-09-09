INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District has reported its first positive cases of COVID-19 of the new school year.
In a letter dated Sept. 5 addressed to parents and community members, Superintendent Russell Reiter said, “[An] individual who tested positive attended the Junior/Senior High and is at home recovering. The district is working with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Buchanan County Health, and anyone who was in contact with this person will be contacted.”
Another letter, which came out on Sept. 8, referred to individuals who “attend ECC/East Elementary…are at home recovering” after testing positive for COVID-19.
In both letters, Reiter went on to reassure the public that “the Independence CSD continues to take every step possible to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff.”
He said the junior/senior high school received a thorough cleaning over the weekend, according to CDC guidelines for cleaning and disinfecting, prior to reopening on Tuesday.
“At this time, our elementary schools will undergo a thorough cleaning,” he said in regard to the ECC/East Elementary cases.
Reiter told the Bulletin Journal, “We are cleaning/spraying in the mornings before school and in the evenings, so school should not be interrupted.”
Public Health is conducting contract tracing to identify who may have come in contact with the individuals who tested positive. This is done in order to collect information, conduct testing, provide treatment, and ensure isolation of those people in order to reduce infections in the population.
According to Tai Burkhart, director of Buchanan County Public Health, “Anyone who tests positive for COVID does have contact tracing completed. For Buchanan County residents, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is completing those phone calls to the positive cases.
“If the case is a student or staff at one of the Buchanan County schools, Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) works directly with the schools to identify any close contacts in the school setting,” she said.
“Close contacts need to quarantine in their home away from as many people as possible for 14 days after their date of exposure. They should also contact their health care provider to determine if they should be tested for COVID. If parents don’t have a plan for if/when their child would need to be quarantined, now is the time. It is very likely that every student will have to quarantine at some point in time during this school year,” added Burkhart.
Burkhart shared these reminders about steps to slow the spread of COVID:
- Stay home when you are ill – even mild symptoms can be a sign of COVID.
- Wash your hands often.
- Maintain social distancing.
- Wear a mask. Wearing a mask to prevent spreading COVID is like covering a sneeze or cough to prevent spread of the common cold.
Reiter reinforced taking the proper steps when showing symptoms.
“I want to remind our staff and students: if you have symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your physician immediately,” he said in the September 5 letter.
In the September 8 letter, he added, “We encourage all of you to continue following the CDC’s recommendations.”
“Our greatest priority is the safety of our students, staff, and families. Please continue to take necessary precautions to protect yourself and those around you,” Reiter stated.
In closing, he said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve you and your family, especially as we face this challenging situation together. Thank you for supporting the Independence Community School District.”
The school district continues to work with Public Health on this matter.