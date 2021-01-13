DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Monday they are sharing data on statewide COVID-19 vaccine administration. These updates will be published each week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Reports will initially be static visualizations, including high-level information on vaccine administration totals, as well as county-level information.
The current update and future dashboard will be housed on the existing https://coronavirus.iowa.gov/ website.
“We are working to bring a more robust and dynamic dashboard of our vaccine progress online in the coming weeks. Iowans can expect to see additional data points that will clearly illustrate the progress we are making in vaccinating Iowans,” said Kelly Garcia, IDPH interim director.
Vaccines are currently being administered to populations in the Phase 1A category – health care personnel and residents and staff in long-term care facilities. In the coming weeks, this will expand to further reach Iowans in the next priority groups.
“We know Iowans are eager to learn of the progress we are making in the vaccine effort, and we are committed to sharing information as we work through the stage of vaccinating this initial priority population. Stabilizing our health care system is paramount in our fight against COVID-19,” added Garcia.
To date, 96,686 vaccines have been administered in the state. Iowa is currently performing amongst the highest in the nation for vaccine administration, when comparing the number of vaccines allocated to vaccines administered. The CDC is tracking state vaccine information.
Until more vaccines, which are currently a scarce resource, are widely available to all, it is critical that Iowans continue to practice the mitigation measures that can slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus:
- Wearing a mask or face covering
- Practicing social distancing with those outside your household
- Cleaning your hands frequently with soap and water
- Staying home if you feel sick