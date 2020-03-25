The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that there are an additional 21 positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, increasing the total to 145.
There have been a total of 2,578 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The IDPH also reported Tuesday night of the state's first fatality, an older adult (61-80) from Dubuque County.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 21 individuals include:
Allamakee County 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
Benton County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
Hancock County, 1 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)
Johnson County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Linn County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Polk County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Poweshiek County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Scott County, 2 middle-aged (41-60 years)
Washington County, 2 adults (18-40 years)
A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.