Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) on Monday released a joint statement with updated schedules for all spring activities slanted to begin on May 1.
“Postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced,” the release stated. “Any changes or updates will be announced as they become available. The IGHSAU and IHSAA have not set a maximum or minimum number for competition dates within this adjusted schedule. Previously stated competition limits apply for each sport. Member schools may determine their own regular seasons which are best suited to their school schedules and activities.”
Both organizations noted these dates (see attached photo) are subject to change and rely on the Emergency Disaster Declaration being lifted on April 30. Golf postseason dates may vary due to course availability.
According to the release member schools with contracted dates or facilities should contact those partners regarding lost or potentially lost agreements. Please contact IGHSAU and IHSAA administrators for more information if necessary.