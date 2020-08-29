In addition to closing schools and businesses, concerns over the coronavirus this spring closed churches. For the last five, months congregations have had to evaluate the risks of meeting in person and explore online options. The results have been varied based on recommendations from public health entities, government suggestions, church rulers, and church congregations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has posted several practices to promote healthy hygiene, including:
- Encourage staff and congregants to maintain good hand hygiene, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Have adequate supplies to support healthy hygiene behaviors, including soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol (for those who can safely use hand sanitizer), tissues, and no-touch trash cans.
- Encourage staff and congregants to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or use the inside of their elbow. Used tissues should be thrown in the trash and hands washed.
- Whenever soap and water are not readily available, hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol can be used.
- Consider posting signs on how to stop the spread of COVID-19 and how to promote everyday protective measures, such as washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, and properly wearing a mask.
- Encourage use of masks among staff and congregants. Masks are most essential when social distancing is difficult. Note: Masks should not be placed on children younger than two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing or is unconscious, and anyone who is incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Masks are meant to protect other people in case the wearer is unknowingly infected but does not have symptoms.
- Intensify cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation.
- If your faith community offers multiple services, consider scheduling services far enough apart to allow time for cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces between services. Take steps to ensure that all water systems and features (for example, drinking fountains, decorative fountains) are safe to use after a prolonged facility shutdown to minimize the risk of Legionnaires’ disease and other diseases associated with water.
- Consider holding services and gatherings in a large, well-ventilated area or outdoors, as circumstances and faith traditions allow.
- Provide physical guides, such as tape on floors or walkways and signs on walls, to ensure that staff and children remain at least six feet apart in lines and at other times (e.g., guides for creating “one-way routes” in hallways).
How Churches Are Coping
CHRISTIAN LIFE CHURCH
Meeting since June. Offers hand sanitizer at the door. Families may sit together, else use social distancing. Those that want or need a mask are welcome to attend.
Service is live on Christian Life Church Facebook page.
Service times on Sunday are 10 a.m. for Sunday school; 11 a.m. for worship service; Wednesday service at 7 p.m.
“It’s has been unquestionably some of the most difficult times, yet the most fulfilling of times,” said Rev. Thomas Menuey, pastor.
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST
“Here at St. John’s our office has remained open for the entire duration of the pandemic,” said Rev. David Beckman, pastor of John Paul II Cluster of St. John’s and St. Patrick’s in Winthrop. “We stopped offering public mass on Monday, March 16, 2020, the day after our confirmation with Archbishop Jackels. All meetings and other activities were cancelled throughout the week. I continued to offer a private mass with Deacon Tim Post and our Pastoral Associate Sharon Bainbridge. We placed placards in the pews with every family’s name on them. We also placed the class pictures of our St. John’s School children in the front row so we could see their smiling faces. Some parishioners brought pictures of themselves and placed them by their names.
“On Palm Sunday, we had a drive-through palm procession around our handicap entrance. It was a huge success as we had teachers assisting with palms and people dropping off their contribution envelopes as well. The children were able to wave to their teachers and make a visible connection that way. Most all of them continued to remain in touch virtually.
“During the duration of the shut-down Archbishop Jackels, and others throughout the Dubuque Archdiocese, offered mass live via Facebook. Each week, parishioners could stop by the east side handicap entrance to pick up a bulletin. In June, we started offering mass at half capacity. Social distancing was achieved by blocking off every other pew. Masks were made available for those who arrived without them, doors were propped open, or held open to prevent everyone from grabbing the handle. Homemade sanitized rags were ziplocked and placed in each pew. Those sitting in the pews wiped down their pew and placed the soiled rag backed into the ziplocked container and placed in a DIRTY bin. Our janitor laundered the bags, re-sanitized them in the solution, and placed them back in the Ziplocs and pews. This worked out well. Missals and seat cushions were removed from the pews. We recited all the prayers instead of singing hymns and service music.
“We had only one communion minister who sanitized their hands. We did not offer the common cup nor shake hands during the sign of peace. Parishioners who did not attend made a spiritual communion in their homes by offering this special prayer. We also made this litany available. We took part in the meals program by driving to Brandon Fridays at first, then Wednesdays. We are now close to our COVID-19 capacity for attendance,” said Father Beckman.
HOPE WESLEYAN CHURCH
Weekly online services are held with an outdoor service the first Sunday of the month at 9 a.m.
HOOVER WESLEYAN CHURCH
“As a mostly older and rural congregation, it has been an interesting adjustment for our church,” said Pastor Steve Keasling. “Our adjustments have featured a little bit of old school and some contemporary methods: for the past few months, we’ve utilized an FM transmitter to have ‘drive-in’ church, started an online service, and, until recently, were utilizing a ‘call-in’ service to reach multiple generations of various skills and accessibility.”
Starting Labor Day weekend, Hoover Wesleyan Church will resume gathering inside the church building with social distancing safety protocols in place.
“We’ll continue to utilize our FM transmitter so that our downstairs classrooms can be used for overflow, since our sanctuary capacity will be limited,” said Pastor Keasling.”For those who still do not feel safe gathering inside, they’ll be able to tune in to the service from the safety of their cars while in our parking lot. We’ll also continue to have our online service.”
The church had some outreach opportunities scheduled that had to be cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We are exploring how we can adjust future community outreach to be safe and brainstorming other contactless opportunities to love and support our neighbors,” he said.
SPIRIT OF LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH
The Spirit of Life Christian Church has been holding church service outside since March 22, 2020, due to the pandemic. Pastor James Wolf has been preaching outside at the front of the church, located at 406 East Cedar Street, and will continue to do so until further notice.
“After prayer, Spirit of Life decided to keep live service going,” said Pastor Wolf. “It started with ‘drive-in’ church services, where everyone came and stayed in their car and listened to the Gospel message. As the weather turned warmer, several left their car to take a lawn chair for shade under the tent or one of our shade trees to listen to God’s word and hope during uncertain times.”
Spirit of Life continues to record and post sermons online and has started showing the sermons live on Facebook for those unable to come.
“All are welcome to join us, just drive right in the parking lot or yard and hear the scripture from God’s Holy word be preached,” said Ginger Wolf.
STANLEY UNION CHURCH
The church offers both online and in-person Sunday worship experience, with some limitations for those who tune in at home.
“Our musical instruments aren’t wired into the sound system, so we can’t really broadcast any music,” said Pastor Phil Rownd. “We also don’t broadcast the pastoral prayer. That’s because some of our people need to share requests of a personal nature. So basically, the first half of the service is for in-person only. But then about halfway through the service and the pastor’s wife gets out her cell phone and activates Facebook Live. Those who tune in at 10:25 a.m. are getting our announcements, Scripture reading, and sermon.
“Meanwhile, those in our ‘live studio audience’ are unmasking for that part of the service. We encourage in-person worshippers to wear a mask as they enter and exit the building, and whenever we sing. After that, so long as we’re social distancing and facing the same direction, the masks can come off. When the service is over, we dismiss one section at a time, and go outside to visit with each other. It’s a system that’s been working for us, and our people have taken to it graciously.”
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
“The church has left the building. We had to,” said Pastor John Hougen. “At First Presbyterian Church, while we miss being together in person, we choose not to view this as a bad thing. We believe that the church does its best work out of its building, not in it. While we realize that COVID is a serious problem, we also see the opportunity it has given us as a church. We have been forced to get out of our comfort zones and pursue new ways of being the church. We use Zoom for meetings and fellowship. We use Facebook Live for worship each week. We are getting better at using social media to remain connected and vibrant as we navigate the new waters we find ourselves in.”
First Presbyterian is not yet worshipping or meeting in person.
“We are weighing the risks of doing so,” said Pastor Hougen. “At this moment, we are prioritizing the health of our members while seeking to remain relevant in our community. Our people have remained generous in their giving. The positive things we do for our community go on.
“So much of what we are learning during this time will stay with us after this crisis has passed,” he said. “Our worship will remain online. Not every meeting or gathering needs to be in person. We believe our church will grow and be more effective because of how we have handled COVID. These are exciting days to be followers of Christ!”
INDEE COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH
The doors at Indee Community Bible Church have been open since Gov. Reynolds released the quarantine on the Sunday following Mother’s Day.
“We encourage mask wearing and social distancing,” said Pastor Mike Nemmers. “People enjoyed the online experience, but that is NOT what ‘church’ is all about! We are to gather together for the purpose of fellowship, encouragement, admonition, teaching, and worship. The essence of worship is ‘being together!’ Churches are to be the essence of the spiritual life of the community/society. For Christians, this is OUR place! To be told to live in fear is not from God. Our freedoms are slowly being taken away, and it’s time the Church wakes up and rallies back together.”
PRAIRIE LAKES CHURCH
“We’ve been meeting since June with a special emphasis on social distancing and facility sanitation procedures,” said Matt Rittgers, pastor of the Independence Campus. “We did and still continue to offer services online, which is our most popular way for people to participate with church at the current time.
“While doing our best to stay safe and sanitary, we’re continuing to grow in how we partner with and serve the community,” said Pastor Rittgers. “We have opened our building to the Buchanan County Blood Drive, and the Northeast Iowa Mobile Food Pantry. Also, we have formally and informally found ways to help with the fallout of the derecho just south of us.