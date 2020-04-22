QUASQUETON – Little blue signs started to appear around Quasqueton last week. They simply stated “Healthcare Workers” over a big heart.
Thanks to some of her friends, Quasky resident Nina Simmons has been kept busy transporting the signs from Cedar Rapids.
“Unity Point printed about a thousand signs and offered them free to anyone interested,” said Simmons.
Simmons, a 19-year employee of a clinic associated with Unity Point, said she started by bringing a couple of dozen signs to Quasqueton at the request of friends and neighbors. By the middle of last week, she was up to 40. Then 60. She made the decision to leave them in the yard of her church, Quasqueton Union Protestant Church, for people to stop by at their convenience instead of her traveling all around delivering them.
“I’m not on the front lines, but I support those that are,” she said, adding several family members have connections to St. Luke’s or the healthcare field.
In addition to spreading the signs, Simmons also sews cloth masks for the cause.