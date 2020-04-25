INDEPENDENCE – Summer is coming and the Independence ag education program started their annual flower and vegetable plant sale yesterday (April 23). It will continue this afternoon, plus the next two weekends.
With safety in mind in a COVID-19 world, the sale will have a few restrictions this year:
- Customers will be asked to be limited to two shoppers at a time in the FFA Greenhouse, located on the south side of the jr./sr. high school (700 20th Avenue SW)
- Customers will be given an order form
- Plant sale workers will pick your items
- Customers are asked to pay by check, if possible, to help limit their exposure to change, which will be made if needed.
For sale will be a wide variety of tomato, pepper, herb, broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, watermelon, cucumber, and cantaloupe plants and more. Also available are 10-inch hanging baskets of flowers such as marigolds, petunias, and zinnias.
Prices are very competitive:
- Individual plants in 3.5 x 3.5-inch square containers: $2; 6-packs: $3
- Large container of tomatoes: $6
- Hanging flower baskets: $12
Remaining Sale Dates/Hours
- Saturdays – April 25, May 2, and May 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Fridays – May 1 and May 8 from 3 to 6 p.m.
All proceeds provide plants/soils/containers for next year’s greenhouse crop, which is a hands-on learning opportunity for the horticulture class.
Follow the Indee Ag Ed Facebook page for more information. Please email Ag Instructor Mr. Haden at mhaden@independence.k12.ia.us with any questions.