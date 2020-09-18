The Independence Community School District, which as of this morning is reporting five students and six staff members currently testing positive for COVID-19, has canceled the high school's Homecoming football game scheduled for tonight.
The district also reports that more than 80 students and a dozen staff members are isolating/quarantining.
Independence is not alone, however. At least eight other games elsewhere in state have also been canceled, although some teams involved have been able to reschedule to play other opponents.
"The administrative team, in consultation with local public health officials, has made the extremely difficult decision to cancel both this Friday's 9th/10th and Varsity football games with Crestwood," says a statement issued Friday by the district."We know this was our scheduled 2020 Homecoming game, and many players, coaches, parents, alumni and fans were looking forward to cheering on the Mustangs. However, the health and safety of our players, coaches and fans is paramount and a deciding factor for all extra-curricular events. We simply could not put our stakeholders, or those from Crestwood, in a possibly compromising situation. We certainly hope, and are planning, to play both games at home vs. Waukon on Friday, September 25th.
"Thank you, in advance, for your support of our administrative team's decision. Go Mustangs."
The school district this morning reported that six school staff members are currently testing positive for the virus, as are four students in grades 7-12 and one in grades (3-6)
As of 11:30 a.m. today, nine football games out of more than 150 in Iowa were canceled or postponed, according to the Varsity Bound website. Two teams rescheduled with others to play tonight, however.
The canceled games include:
• North Iowa at AGWSR,
• Fremont-Mills at East Union,
• Dallas Center-Grimes at Des Moines Hoover,
• Des Moines Christian at Greene County (Greene County rescheduled with Nodaway Valley for Homecoming tonight),
• Durant at Northeast,
• Cherokee Washington at Okoboji (Okoboji rescheduled with Woodbury Central for tonight), and
• Wahlert Catholic at North Scott (Homecoming)
Cedar Rapids Kennedy at Dubuque was postponed.
West Central, which did not play its home game against Dunkerton last Friday, returns to action tonight at Midland High School in Wyoming.