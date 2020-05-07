INDEPENDENCE — The sound of engines will return to the Independence Motor Speedway this weekend.
On Friday, May 8, the Late Models, Modifieds and Stock Cars will be allowed to practice, track officials announced this week.
On Saturday, May 9, the Sportmods, Hobby Stocks, Micro Mods and Sport Compacts will be welcomed to the Speedway.
"By splitting the classes and running practice both nights, the governors guidelines for the Covid-19 virus will be much easier to follow," Jerry Mackey said. "Unfortunately, the grandstands will be closed and all crew members must remain with their cars in the infield. Ten persons will be allowed entrance to the pit area with each race car."
The race track will be open both nights for practice from 5:30-9 p.m.
The 2020 Stock Car Racing season opener will be Saturday, May 16.