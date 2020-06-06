Starlight Cinema in Independence will later this week join other area movie theaters in reopening from the COVID-19 public health emergency closures ordered in March by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Beginning Friday, June 12, Starlight Cinema will reopen to a limited schedule, while reducing by half the seating capacity of both of its theater auditoriums. It will be showing "Trolls World Tour" and "The Gentlemen."
Starlight will be open Friday evenings, Saturday afternoons and evenings, and Sunday afternoons. Tickets for all ages for all showtimes will be $5.
The Grand Theater in Oelwein opened on Friday, June 5. “I Still Believe” and “Wizard of Oz” were shown.
The Sunset Theatre in Sumner plans to reopen Friday, June 19 and will be showing "Back to the Future," and then more pop culture classics in following weeks.
When Reynold allowed theaters reopen as of May 22, she included restrictions, with which Starlight, The Grand and Sunset say they will comply.
According to the news release issued by Starlight Cinema last week, it will comply with guidelines on social distancing and enhanced cleaning. For example, at least once per hour employees will clean commonly touched surfaces, and will clean every auditorium between every show.
Starlight also has mandated that any theater employee who feels ill is excused from work and should not come to the theater. Additionally, Starlight urges all its potential guests to stay at home and seek medical assistance if they are not feeling well.
“The health and safety of our guests and employees are a top priority," said Larry Thompson, CEO and president, Starlight Cinema. "We hope following these guidelines will ease the minds of guests who still want to see movies on a big screen. We hope to see you soon!”
Reynolds had ordered movie theaters closed in her public health emergency proclamation in March to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 illness.
Buchanan County's first death because of COVID-19 was confirmed last week.
As of Saturday, 599 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since the first on March 23.
Since about mid-March, 21,478 Iowans have tested positive for the virus, with 12,757 reported recoveries, according to Iowa Department of Public Health.