INDEPENDENCE — The point racing season at Independence Motor Speedway is scheduled to begin May 9 following Gov. Kim Reynolds declaration on Monday that race tracks must be closed until Thursday, April 30, as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“The start of the 2020 racing season has been reset to adhere to the guidelines set forth by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds,” Jerry Mackey of Independence Motor Speedway said Tuesday morning in a news release. “The pre-season car show and open practice session is now set to be held on Saturday, May 2, with the point racing season to take to the Independence Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 9.”
More information will be released later in the month, he said, and encouraged fans to keep up-to-date by logging onto the Independence Motor Speedway website at www.JJAMRacing.net.
A tentative schedule that is now moot that was posted on the site had begun with an April 11 car show and practice at the track and has weekly racing beginning April 25.