JOHNSTON — The Iowa Bankers Association announced Thursday that with the help of its member banks and industry partners it has raised $40,000 for Food Bank of Iowa. The money will provide nearly 160,000 meals to help feed the increasing number of Iowa children, families and seniors who are struggling with hunger as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The IBA launched the food drive earlier this month, asking its member banks, employees and industry partners to join the effort. In addition to the many individual contributions, SHAZAM, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines and the IBA all provided significant contributions.
“In times of crisis, Iowa bankers know how important it is to come together to support their communities. From putting in long hours to help small businesses secure Paycheck Protection Program loans to purchasing local restaurant gift cards for their bank employees — they have been giving back to their communities in a number of ways,” said John Sorensen, IBA president and CEO. “This food bank initiative was just one more way we could come together, collectively as an industry to help Iowans facing financial hardships. And we thank SHAZAM and Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines for helping to make it happen.”
In 2019, Food Bank of Iowa distributed about 1.5 million pounds of food each month to more than 625 pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, schools and other partner agencies across their service area. Now it’s working to fill orders for their partners more than twice their normal size, along with creating new mobile distributions to meet the need in various communities, according to Michelle Book, president and CEO of Food Bank of Iowa.
“The need for food assistance continues to increase as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Book said. “As this crisis continues, we have to remain flexible at Food Bank of Iowa, and the generosity of the Iowa Bankers Association and its partners will give us the support required to meet the changing needs across our service area.”