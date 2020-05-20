With the current state health emergency set to expire at midnight May 27, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during Wednesday’s daily coronavirus press briefing additional business types that will reopen in the coming days, including the allowance of school-sponsored activities.
The latest wave will begin on Friday, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Movie theaters, museums, aquariums and wedding reception venues can be permitted to reopen with public health measures in place, including social distancing and hygienic practices. Also, swimming pools may open for lap swimming and lessons.
Then on May 28, bars and other alcohol-serving establishments that are currently limited to carry-out and delivery service only will allow to resume their operations at 50% capacity. Both indoor and outdoor seating are allowed, and they must follow the same guidelines that were instituted for restaurants.
Casinos, playgrounds and amusement parks are among those still to remain closed for the time being.
“Business owners across Iowa are eager to get back to work,” Reynolds said prior to making her announcement. “They understand and accept the added responsibility to protect their employees and their customers. I believe that Iowans are willing to continue to do their part as well, so that businesses and entertainment and activities can resume again, even if the rules of engagement are different for now.”
Also, on June 1, Iowa schools will be allowed to resume school-sponsored activities and learning, which includes the start of the high school baseball and softball season. More details about the move will be given by Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebow on Thursday.
The governor said that many parents and student-athletes are eager to resume athletics.
“High-school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back into the season,” Reynolds said. “We’re working closely with the Iowa High School Athletic Association and others (including the Iowa High School Athletic Union) to make this possible.”
She added that the Iowa Department of Public Health is working with youth sports associations to develop a plan to bring other sports into the fold for the summer. More details are expected next week.
Also, she will be meeting with IDPH officials to determine if there are any additional changes that need to be made to the state’s public health strategy during the next week.
Further, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced during the governor’s press conference of additional openings at state parks. Kayla Lyon, DNR director, said that modern restrooms, shower rooms and cabins will be opening on Friday. Cabins may be reserved with the park director’s office — or for Backbone State Park its concessionaire — with the earliest arrival date either Friday or Saturday.
The online state park reservation system has gone online Wednesday for slots that start Sunday. Shelters, lodges, playgrounds, camp groups, state park museums and visitor centers will remain closed.
Reynolds said it’s up to Iowans to determine when normal activities can resume.
“It will continue to take all of us working together and practicing personal responsibility to keep virus activity at a manageable level and balance health and safety while getting businesses back to normal,” the governor said.