The COVID-19 death toll in Iowa rose to 118 by Sunday morning, as the number of Iowans infected climbed to 5,476, according to state figures.
A two-day total of 1,032 confirmed cases of COVID-19, was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Eleven more deaths in those two days were announced by the governor's office over the weekend, including two more people between 41-60 years old in Black Hawk County, two elderly people (81 years or older) in Clinton County and Linn County.
There have been 30,614 negative tests, according to a news release issued by the governor's office Sunday, and one in 87 Iowans have been tested.
The Public Health Department says that the number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.