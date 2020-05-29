Cedar River (above Nashua)
Water levels are up 4 feet and are muddy. Use care when on water in these conditions; water hazards not visible and could capsize or disable a boat. Walleye — Poor: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. Jigs tipped with a minnow or twister tail work best. Channel Catfish — Poor: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom. Black Crappie — Poor: Try minnows fished in shallow water areas or around structure.
Decorah District Streams
With spotty rain, some streams may be muddy making it an excellent time to explore new areas to fish. All streams are being stocked. Brook Trout — Poor: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout — Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout — Fair: Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.
Lake Hendricks
Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill — Good: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish — Fair: Use a dead minnow or worm and fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass — Good: Bass are on beds. Use a crankbait or spinnerbait over structure.
Lake Meyer
Hit and miss activity. Fish mid-afternoon and evening to let water temperature to warm up. Water temperatures are in the mid-60’s. Water clarity is excellent. Black Crappie — Fair: Find crappies around brush piles. Use minnow suspended over habitat. Bluegill — Fair: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike — Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Try along weed edges. Largemouth Bass — Fair: Use a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.
Turkey River (above Clermont)
Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye — Poor: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use jigs tipped with ringworms or twister tails. White Sucker — Poor: Suckers are biting. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.
Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)
Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye — Poor: Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker — Poor: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.
Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)
Water levels are rising with muddy water. Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Use care when paddling; strong current. Water hazards are not visible when water is dirty. Walleye — Poor: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler. White Sucker — Poor: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Smallmouth Bass — Poor: Use jigs tipped with a worm.
Volga Lake
Anglers are finding fish; focus efforts along rocky shoreline and submersed habitat. Good water clarity. Bluegill — Good: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie — Good: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Fish 5 to 7 inches are common. Largemouth Bass — Good: Use a jig tipped with a ringworm or twister tail with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish — Fair: Try a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.
Alice Wyth Lake
Anglers are catching crappie and bluegill. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.
Big Woods Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.
Brinker Lake
Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber fished along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds.
Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)
Anglers are catching largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater baits early morning or late evening. Black Crappie — Good: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure near the dam and in the coves. Bluegill — Good: Use a small piece of worm on a small hook and sinker fished under a bobber off of the shorelines. Try fishing artificial flies using a slow presentation.
Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)
Reports of walleye, smallmouth bass and channel catfish being caught on the Cedar River this past week. Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Channel Catfish — Good: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky habitat or rip-rap shorelines.
George Wyth Lake
Recent fisheries survey revealed good numbers of quality-sized largemouth bass in George Wyth Lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening or cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Maquoketa River (above Monticello)
Walleye — Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — Fair: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits.
Martens Lake
Largemouth Bass — Fair: Cast topwater baits early morning or late evening or cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits.
Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)
Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye — Good: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.
South Prairie Lake
Anglers are catching some crappie, bluegill and largemouth bass. Black Crappie — Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow under a bobber fished over structure; use electronics to find structure. Also try fishing along the edges of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill — Fair: Use a piece or worm under a slip bobber along the shore as bluegill near their spawning beds. Largemouth Bass — Good: Cast crankbaits and topwater baits early morning or late evening.
Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)
The Wapsipinicon River has risen and stabilized with recent rain. There have been no reports this past week, but the river may be fair to fish by the upcoming weekend. Walleye — No Report: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Smallmouth Bass — No Report: Try a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow or cast spinner or crankbaits. Northern Pike — No Report: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber or cast bucktail spinners. Channel Catfish — No Report: Use chicken livers or dead cut baits fished on the bottom upstream of fallen snags.