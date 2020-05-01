The 2020 Summer Iowa Games are only a couple months away, but organizers have announced event cancellations and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancelled events include air gun, figure skating, lacrosse, rowing, and SCTP trapshooting.
Bowling districts is looking to postpone until July, and bowling finals moved to Aug. 8
Bowling's high school team competition moved to Aug. 7.
All other sports and events are currently on as scheduled as of May 1.
For any questions, please email info@iowagames.org.