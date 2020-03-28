DES MOINES – The Republican Party of Iowa announced that district conventions, which are scheduled for Saturday, April 25, will not be convening as usual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the State Central Committee voted unanimously to mail paper ballots to all district delegates.
“These are obviously extraordinary circumstances, and the State Central Committee agreed that using paper ballots is the most reliable and feasible option,” said Aaron Britt, spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa. “This will allow us to conduct our conventions and proceed with important party business, including electing delegates to the state convention, national convention, and electing members of the State Central Committee.”
District standing committees are meeting via Zoom on Saturday, March 28, where they will outline how the paper ballot process will work. More information will be provided at a later date.
Iowans can visit https://www.iowagop.org/covid_19_contingency_plan for updates.