DES MOINES – The Iowa Insurance Division is reminding Iowans that staff and volunteers with the Iowa Insurance Division, the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP), and Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) are available to assist Iowans. Public access to the Iowa Insurance Division office may be limited effective Friday, March 20, 2020, and will remain in place until further notice. These practices are being implemented to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“While precautions are being taken in light of COVID-19, the Iowa Insurance Division is committed to continuing to be a resource for Iowans,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said.
Iowans with questions or concerns with their insurance policies, securities, or investments can file a complaint with the Iowa Insurance Division online at https://iid.iowa.gov/insurance-consumer-complaint or by phone at 515-281-6348.
Iowans with questions or concerns regarding Medicare or Medicare Fraud can contact SHIIP and SMP at shiip@iid.iowa.gov or by phone at 800-351-4664. In addition, most SHIIP and SMP sites in communities throughout Iowa are available by phone to assist Iowans. A list of open sites and phone numbers can be found at https://shiip.iowa.gov/FindACounselor.aspx?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
“I thank all of the staff and volunteers for their dedication to Iowans during this time,” Ommen said. “The needs of Iowans don’t stop due to a virus, and neither will our dedication to serve.”