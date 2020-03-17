Just because students picked up their laptops Wednesday, doesn’t mean they will be taking classes online just yet.
The Iowa Department of Education and the governor have heeded the advice of the area education agency chiefs to not move K-12 education online as other states have.
“It gets into equity,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said. “If I provide an online class for a senior, I have to provide the same level of capacity for a kindergartner. If I provide a calculus class for a high achiever, it would have to be provided for a special education student who is on an IEP.”
According to guidance from the Iowa Department of Education, if a school district closes its schools to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 and does not provide any educational services to the general student population, then it would not be required to provide services to students with disabilities during that same period of time.
However, if a district continues to provide educational opportunities to the general student population during a school closure, the district must ensure that students with disabilities also have equal access to the same opportunities, including the provision of “free appropriate public education” under Section 504 and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
If services are provided to all students, the Education Department, school districts, and schools must ensure that, to the greatest extent possible, each student with a disability can be provided the special education and related services identified in the student’s individual education plan developed under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, or a plan developed under Section 504.
“The standards are high, and they should be,” Ehn said. “But the transition to an online-only environment in a matter of days is a really big ask.”
“Having the technology available is not a hurdle,” Ehn said. Students were allowed to pick up personal belongings, including laptops, on Wednesday morning. “It’s the design and the equity.”