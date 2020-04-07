Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds reported on Tuesday that the number of cases of COVID-19 has surpassed the 1,000 mark, but says the current hospitals have plenty of room.
In her daily press briefing on the novel coronavirus, she said another 102 positive cases were reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, bringing the total to 1,048 in 78 of Iowa's 99 counties. Meanwhile, there were 1,017 new negative tests, bringing that total to more than 11,000.
There were currently 104 patients hospitalized for the virus, but 341 have recovered from the disease, but one elderly person died Monday in Benton County from the disease, bringing that total to 26.
A detailed report is forthcoming. The press conference is ongoing as of this post on the governor's Facebook page.