School buildings will remain closed across Iowa this month, but teaching should resume using innovative methods, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday. The alternative is districts will need to make up for lost class time later.
Reynolds used her nearly daily COVID-19 press briefing in Des Moines to announce the extension of proclamations to close some businesses, adjust state regulations and to bar gatherings of more than 10 people through April 30.
“I am also ordering that school closures are extended through April 30,” she said. “Keeping Iowa’s students out of classrooms is a very difficult decision, but it remains necessary for now.”
Oelwein Community Schools has been anticipating this announcement, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn.
“The Oelwein School District has been preparing for an extended closure from the beginning of this pandemic,” he said. “We will be shifting our focus and resources provided to families to align with the requirements from the Department of Education.
“Although this is terrible news, as our teachers and students are missing each other and their friends, we know it is the right thing to do. We have an obligation as community members and Huskies to do our part to keep the community safe by staying at home and practicing social distancing. It’s not what we wanted, but we have a very clear opportunity to preserve human life.
“New announcements and decisions centered on prom, graduation, spring and summer sports and continued educational opportunities will be published early next week.”
Reynolds said the state anticipates the number of COVID-19 cases to continue to grow. The Iowa Department of Public Health on Thursday morning announced the state has 614 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. It also reported two additional deaths — two Linn County residents between 61-80 years old.
The death toll in Iowa is now at 11 people.
“Keeping schools closed for an extended amount of time will protect the safety of our students, educators and school staff; reduce the burden, flatten the curve on our health care system and workforce and of course reduce the risk to our most vulnerable Iowans and ultimately save lives,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds did not order schools to close for the rest of the school year.
“As we have with all COVID-19 mitigation decisions, we will monitor the situation, assess the measures we have in place and use data to make the right decision at the right time.”
The governor called on school districts to be innovative.
“It is also important that Iowa schools do their part to provide continuous learning opportunities for their students,” she said, adding that many private and rural public schools already have taken the initiative and she thanked them.
Her new proclamation waives instructional time and school day requirements for schools that adopt plans for offering continuous learning and submit them to the Iowa Department of Education by April 10.
“School districts that choose not to provide continuous learning will be required to make up the instructional time lost beyond what has been waived by the Legislature,” Reynolds said.
Those continuous learning plans can be voluntary or required for students, which is a decision best left to the local jurisdictions, she said.
“Making a sudden shift to virtual learning isn’t always easy, especially during the crisis that we face now, but we can’t let perfect be the enemy of the good,” Reynolds said.
More COVID-19 cases
The state Public Health Department reported an additional 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its previous report on Wednesday.
There have been a total of 8,054 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, the department’s news release said.
Dubuque County has the most cases in northeast Iowa with 22, followed by Allamakee County with 15, followed by Black Hawk County with 8, Winneshiek with four, Buchanan with three, Fayette and Clayton with two apiece, and Bremer and Delaware with one each.
The new cases announced Thursday included a Bremer County person between the ages of 41-60, a Buchanan County person between the ages of 18-40, and a Winneshiek County person between 61-80.
FOOD PANTRIES
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is bracing for a dramatic increase in people seeking food as a result of the rising unemployment rates. On Thursday, it issued a news release about changes in its programs.
The mobile food pantries will continue to operate on their regular schedules, but using a drive-through model. Participants will be asked to remain in their cars while groceries are loaded for them.
Oelwein’s mobile food pantry will set up its drive-through on Wednesday, April 8, in the city’s north parking lot behind Ace Hardware.
GARBAGE DISPOSAL
The Fayette County Solid Waste Commission on Thursday announced that the Fayette County Transfer Station is closed to the public. It is accepting essential services only — garage collected curbside by current commercial account holders and construction materials by current contractor account holders.
The commissions’ office is also closed to in-person visits.
“These measures are in place until further notice,” says a news release from the commission. “We understand the challenge this creates and will continue monitoring public health guidelines and adjust our procedures accordingly. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this crisis.
“Our primary concern is the safety of our staff and the public. Together, we can ensure the transfer station remains able to accept waste throughout the duration of the pandemic.”