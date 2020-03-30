As of Monday, a total of 424 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, and two more died Sunday, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Both deaths were of people at least 81 years old. They were in Linn and Washington counties. The state has experienced six deaths overall.
Fayette and Buchanan counties have two confirmed cases apiece. Clayton County has one. Winneshiek has three.
Dubuque County has 21 cases followed by Allamakee with seven and Black Hawk with six.
Oelwein's hospital, a MercyOne facility, is preparing for more cases, according to a statement issued in response to a Daily Register inquiry.
"MercyOne as a statewide system of health care facilities and dedicated care providers is working closely with local and state public health officials with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to respond to COVID-19," said MercyOne spokesman Adam Amdor. "In our commitment to ensure we are best-positioned to serve the needs of our patients, families and communities, we are actively preparing for more potential patients, as well as monitoring crucial resources and proactively sourcing additional supplies.
"The safety of our colleagues and patients is our top priority. MercyOne is deeply committed to providing the appropriate level of personal protective equipment for all of our colleagues, and we continue to work daily with local and state government agencies to secure additional PPE as we navigate a national supply challenge. We, along with other health systems, use PPE according to CDC guidelines.
"To contain further spread of COVID-19, we encourage all community members to follow updates and recommendations from the CDC and to dial 2-1-1 before visiting the emergency room or a local care provider. We also have more information on our website, MercyOne.org/covid19. Our more than 20,000 MercyOne colleagues across the state are prepared and committed to serve our communities in this time of crisis."
MercyOne also has launched Virtual Visit to give patients an option to meet with their health care providers through online video.
The state has recorded a total of 6,162 negative COVID-19 tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 88 individuals include:
Audubon County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Benton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Clinton County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Crawford County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Dallas County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Dubuque County, 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years),
Guthrie County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)
Iowa County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Jackson County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Jasper County, 1 elderly adult (81+)
Johnson County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Jones County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Linn County, 9 adults (18-40 years), 8 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 6 older adults (61-80 years), 6 elderly adults (81+)
Monona County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
Polk County, 2 children (0-17 years), 2 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Scott County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)
Shelby County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)