The COVID-19 crisis is impacting the way court proceedings are handled in the country and in Iowa.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court postponed oral arguments for cases scheduled through early April because of health concerns regarding COVID-19. In a statement, the court cited its actions in the precedent-setting process during the Spanish flu epidemic in 1918, when the court postponed arguments, and for the yellow fever outbreaks in 1793 and 1798, when it shortened its arguments calendar.
On Friday, Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Larson Christensen issued an order, seeking to balance open access to the courts “to the fullest possible extent” with the public health directives to curb the spread of the virus. Accordingly, the justice suspended, temporarily, all court rules that run counter to her March 14 order.
As a general principle, judges have discretion to reschedule upcoming proceedings or decide whether to proceed with some of them, with the consent of relevant parties virtually or through conference calls.
Iowa’s Appeals courts, for instance, will not hear in-person oral arguments through May 15.
At the court’s discretion, judges in the Court of Appeals or the Iowa Supreme Court may hear oral arguments by video conferencing, telephone or have parties submit their arguments non orally.
Upcoming criminal trials are going to be moved to at least after April 20 for now, the order says.
Priority in rescheduling will be given to trials where the defendant has not waived their rights to a speedy trial and where the defendant is in custody. Next in order will be the trials where speedy trial has not been waived and the defendant is not in custody. Third in line will be cases where speedy trial has been waived but the defendant is in custody.
Grand jury proceedings will be put on hold until April 20.
Jury trials that are in progress will continue, but there will not be any new criminal jury trials until at least April 20.
In Bremer County, Chief District Judge Chris Foy said the next criminal trial was scheduled for March 24.
Non jury trials, however, may continue as planned, according to the order.
Judges may accept written guilty pleas or use video conferencing in sentencing hearings, as a method of appearance of parties, as long as the defendant agrees.
All civil jury and small claims trials, except for forcible entry and detainer proceedings, as well as as small claims appeals, that have been scheduled to begin before May 4, shall be rescheduled for future dates.
Video conferencing and phone conferences should be held when efficient and practical, the order says.
Non-delinquency juvenile matters before the court may proceed as scheduled, but, at the court’s discretion, the process may be conducted through video conferencing or phone.