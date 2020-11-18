Bishop Laurie Haller and the Appointive Cabinet of The Iowa Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church is directing clergy and churches to cease in-person worship and church activities through Jan. 10, 2021.
The Cabinet met Wednesday morning to discuss realities facing Iowa in light of worsening COVID-19 positivity rates, the crisis faced in healthcare systems and out of an abundance of caution.
“We need to remember our neighbor during this time and John Wesley’s rule of Do No Harm,” said Bishop Haller. “This directive comes out of love for our neighbor.”
The Re-Entry Team, Cabinet and Communication Team will meet to discuss ways to move forward with Advent, Christmas and Epiphany season utilizing technology and ministry. This will include virtual worship, small group opportunities and resourcing local churches with pastoral care and connecting with communities through this difficult time.