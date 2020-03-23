Most Iowa State University Extension and Outreach events throughout the state through May 9 have been canceled. When possible, some activities may be conducted virtually using video or teleconferencing.
For information on specific events, please contact your ISU Extension and Outreach county office. ISU Extension and Outreach is still open for business, said John D. Lawrence, vice president for extension and outreach. If the office is closed, leave a message and someone will get back to you as quickly as possible.
“Our goal is to do our part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, by eliminating large gatherings and practicing social distancing,” Lawrence said.
“The health and safety of Iowans is our greatest concern. We all have to do our part and be willing to change our plans for the greater good. We will get through this,” Lawrence said.