AMES – Iowa State University will have fans at the Sept. 12 home football game after all, because of COVID-19 spread concerns.
ISU had planned to allow 25,000 fans into the 61,000-capacity Jack Trice Stadium for the game against Louisiana, which begins at 11 a.m. However, President Wendy Wintersteen has rescinded her backing of the plan, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
“President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision," said Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard. "As a result, we will play the season opener without fans.
Pollard added: "Although it is disappointing there won’t be fans at the opener, our institution’s leadership team is still committed to having spectators at future games, if it can done safely. Weighing how our campus community responds to the recent surge in positive COVID cases will be a significant factor as to whether we can have fans at future games. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make a decision regarding fans for the Oklahoma game (Oct. 3) at a later date.”
Season ticket holders who wish to opt-out of their 2020 football season tickets can login to their account at this link. Once logged in, follow the opt-out instructions displayed on the screen.