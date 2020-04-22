BUCHANAN COUNTY – Buchanan County Auditor Cindy Gosse joins Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate and auditors across Iowa in encouraging voters to cast absentee ballots by mail in the upcoming June 2 primary. During the COVID-19 pandemic, voting by mail is the safest option.
Pate’s office is sending absentee ballot request forms to every active registered voter in the state. The forms should arrive in your mailbox later this month and will include pre-paid postage for returning them to the auditor’s office.
Once voters receive their absentee ballot request form in the mail, they should complete the form, be sure to check what ballot style you are requesting (political party), and mail it promptly. Iowans can also download the request form directly from the Iowa Secretary of State website, VoterReady.Iowa.gov, or the county’s website, www.buchanancountyiowa.org.
Requests must be received by your county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety of voters and precinct workers is our primary concern,” Gosse said. “We have in place strict security measures to ensure the integrity of all absentee ballots cast.”
Primary elections are intended for members of the Republican and Democratic parties only. No party voters who choose to request a party’s ballot will have their voter registration officially changed to that political party.
For more information about the June 2 primary, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov or www.buchanancountyiowa.org.