Assisting families and friends with loss is our privilege and honor as funeral directors. Given the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to know that we are taking precautions to limit exposure to the coronavirus. We are still operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week making certain that those entrusted to our care and the families we serve are receiving uninterrupted service and attention, regardless of the cause of death.
In the last days and weeks, we have been in contact with the Centers of Disease Control (CDC), Iowa Department of Public Health, state and federal agencies as well as the National and the Iowa Funeral Directors Association to ensure the information we receive is as current as possible. In addition, as part of our annual license renewal, we participate in public health and safety training.
As health officials have indicated, one way to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus is through limiting public gatherings. As of March 15, 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has limited gatherings to 50 people or less for the next eight weeks. Therefore, to remain compliant, effective immediately we are limiting visitations and funeral services to members of the deceased family, not to exceed 50 people. As funeral directors, we normally encourage the gathering of family, friends and community members when a death occurs; there is power in expressing and accepting sympathies to each other. However, following the guidelines is in the best interest of the public at large, and we will follow the recommendations set forth by the CDC.
Our sympathies go out to anyone who has the additional burden of grief and loss during this time, and we are here to guide each family with their particular needs on an individual basis. We encourage bereaved families to work with us to create meaningful services that fall within the CDC’s emergency order of limiting large public gatherings.
We are your neighbors and friends. Funeral directors live and work in your communities and we take the impact of this pandemic seriously.
Please know that above all, we are committed to the families we serve. We remain focused on maintaining high standards and ethical practices as we serve the dead and bereaved with the health and well-being of our communities in mind as we move forward together in the coming weeks and months.