As school is closed for the foreseeable future, as President Trump extended the social distancing guidelines through the month of April, some students don’t have access to the same nutrition as they did when classes were in session.
However, the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District and the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way jumped into action. On Monday, they started to distribute lunches and breakfasts for around 300 students outside of Southeast Elementary School.
The district announced the distribution on its Facebook page on Wednesday. It started on Monday and will happen twice a week, also on Thursday, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Parents and their students — who must be present — can drive by the school to receive three lunches and three breakfasts on Mondays and four of each on Thursdays.
Response to the effort was nearly overwhelming. Jill Krall, executive director of the local United Way, said traffic was backed up pretty far from Fourth Street Southeast to Crestwood Avenue.
“We even called in the PD (Waverly police) to see if there was anything we needed to do to back there,” Krall said. “We’re all good. It just took us a while to get on our feet, get the lunches here and get it rolling.
“We’ve got it all sorted out.”
About a dozen volunteers handed out the meals based on the number of students age 18 and younger that were in each vehicle, having to line-up two abreast as they entered the driveway in front of the school. Some parents started on their way after getting the lunches, but the volunteers had to stop them before they left so they could get their breakfasts.
Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said everyone was a bit surprised at the numbers of vehicles that showed up by 11 a.m.
“We didn’t know what to expect for sure,” Klamfoth said. “We’re happy to be able to provide the service.
“There are two (responses), really. One is the response from the parents that we’ve got in regard to the need, but the other is the response for the people who are willing to volunteer and come out and serve them. We have more than enough people willing to do that.”
He also credited Becky Prostine, director of the district’s food service, for putting all of the lunches and breakfasts together.
“It’s just great work all the way around,” Klamfoth said.
Krall said many people wanted to help out when the United Way put out the call for volunteers.
“We’ve got some great teams here,” she said. “Everybody’s working together, having some fun. It’s a beautiful day. You can’t complain.”
With the possibility of schools remaining closed until at least sometime in May, Klamfoth said that could stretch the district.
“I’ve said all along, I’d be surprised if we were able to come back on April 13,” he said. “We’ll see. Hopefully, we can, but I’m not convinced that we’ll be able to.”