Union CSD teachers and staff members paraded through La Porte City for their Knights to Unite Caravan on Friday to give kids a way to see their teachers during the school closure that has lasted since March 16 and expected to at least last until April 13 at the earliest. A caravan of Dysart-Geneseo Elementary staff and teachers also took to the streets of Dysart. Video was taken by CJ Eilers and photos by Eilers and Union senior Madison Frush