LaGrange Pharmacy is continuing our efforts to reduce and slow the transmission of COVID-19 and has implemented the following policies.
1. We have separated our staff into two work groups to hopefully limit the transmission of any potential infection and maintain the ability to take care of our patients. This will ensure we will continue to have staff available to take care of your health needs.
2. With the reduction in daily staff, we ask that regular prescription requests are submitted 24 hours before the intended pick up time. We also ask for your patience and understanding as we try to prioritize requests. This will hopefully reduce the waiting time and reduce the exposure for patients and staff.
3. When you have a new prescription or have ordered your prescription by phone, online, or by the app please request your prescriptions in one of the following methods.
Curbside pick-up- When you arrive and park in front of the pharmacy, please call 319-472-4274 and let us know you have arrived and what you are picking up. One of our associates will bring the prescription or OTC items to your vehicle. If you have symptoms please let the staff know at this time so they can take proper precautions. This will ensure that contact with staff and other patients is minimized.
Mail order- prescriptions can be mailed to you at no additional cost.
Delivery- We can deliver your prescriptions. Please let staff know at the time you are requesting delivery if you are experiencing symptoms so they can take proper precautions.
LaGrange Pharmacy appreciates the patience and cooperation of our staff, patients and customers during these difficult times. Working together, we can keep everybody as safe, healthy and happy as possible.