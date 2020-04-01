INDEPENDENCE – The area monthly mobile food pantries changed their operations due to COVID-19. Instead of clients coming into a building and shopping for necessities, they were asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers presented a pre-packed grocery box. Patrons were asked to open up their car trunks remotely or have their truck tail gates unlocked to minimize contact with volunteers.
In Lamont, several community volunteers, including some from Grace Methodist Church and the Lamont Fire Department, helped by directing traffic, signing in cars, or loading boxes. The volunteers did their best to maintain “social distancing.”
Organizers prepared to hand out 60 boxes. They were grateful for the use of Kate Bossen’s trailer to protect the boxes as the overcast skies threatened to unleash rain.