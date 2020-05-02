INDEPENDENCE – Due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the Buchanan County Household Hazardous Waste Center is closed until further notice.
Traditionally, the landfill, located at 1640 Kentucky Avenue (north of the five-mile curve), is open by appointment May 1 through November 1.
When open, the landfill accepts household hazardous wastes, including:
- PAINTS: Oil paints, latex paints, stains, varnishes, and aerosols
- PAINT-RELATED ITEMS: Thinners, caulks, glues and adhesives, solvents, strippers, and aerosol products
- HOUSEHOLD: Cleaning products, beauty products, pool chemicals, poisons and acids, roofing products, small batteries, and florescent bulbs (CFLs)
- AUTO: Used oil and filters, transmission and brake fluids, engine degreasers, gasoline, kerosene, lighter fluid, anti-freeze, auto batteries, and waxes and polishes
- LAWN: Herbicides, insecticides, fertilizers, and bug sprays
Items NOT Accepted
- Tires
- TVs and computer monitors
- Computers and printers
- Construction materials
- Garbage
- Furniture
For further information, contact Dennis Bowers at 319-334-6312.