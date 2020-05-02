INDEPENDENCE – Due to the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19), the Buchanan County Household Hazardous Waste Center is closed until further notice.

Traditionally, the landfill, located at 1640 Kentucky Avenue (north of the five-mile curve), is open by appointment May 1 through November 1.

When open, the landfill accepts household hazardous wastes, including:

  • PAINTS: Oil paints, latex paints, stains, varnishes, and aerosols
  • PAINT-RELATED ITEMS: Thinners, caulks, glues and adhesives, solvents, strippers, and aerosol products
  • HOUSEHOLD: Cleaning products, beauty products, pool chemicals, poisons and acids, roofing products, small batteries, and florescent bulbs (CFLs)
  • AUTO: Used oil and filters, transmission and brake fluids, engine degreasers, gasoline, kerosene, lighter fluid, anti-freeze, auto batteries, and waxes and polishes
  • LAWN: Herbicides, insecticides, fertilizers, and bug sprays

Items NOT Accepted

  • Tires
  • TVs and computer monitors
  • Computers and printers
  • Construction materials
  • Garbage
  • Furniture

For further information, contact Dennis Bowers at 319-334-6312.

