INDEPENDENCE – Led by Buchanan County Public Health, a large, appointment-only vaccination clinic was held Thursday at the former Rydell of Independence location on the west side of town.
The event was announced on Facebook, and all time slots were taken within 30 hours.
Appointments were scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., and approximately 1,185 doses of the Pfizer vaccine were administered, thanks to the help of 70 health professionals and volunteers in various roles, such as traffic control, registration, inoculation, and administration.
“We had help from many entities in Buchanan County,” said Tai Burkhart, director of Buchanan County Public Health and “commander” of the operation, “including Buchanan County Health Center [including hospital, pharmacy, and clinics] (BCHC), Buchanan County Emergency Management, Buchanan County Community Services, ABCM Rehab, Buchanan County Board of Health, Buchanan County Public Health, Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Independence Fire Department, Allen College of Nursing students, Fairbank Fire Department, and many additional volunteers.”
“We had a very diverse group from many age ranges (16 on up), and from several counties near and far,” said Chris Clayton, pharmacist for BCHC, about the clientele.
Burkhart shared anecdotal information about one individual who was possibly in their 90s, and some may have travelled from as far as the Des Moines area.
People vaccinated on March 25 will have to return on April 15 for the second or “booster” dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
“The day went extremely well,” said Burkhart. “[However,] we had many individuals who did not show up for [Thursday’s] clinic. This created a lot of unnecessary extra work and stress for everyone working so hard to put vaccine in people’s arms. We ask people to only sign up for one clinic site.”
Clayton agrees with Burkhart’s assessment.
“I think the most challenging part of the day was no-shows,” he said. “We had over 120 people that signed up for an appointment that didn’t call to cancel or notify us, which left us trying to find people that wanted to get vaccinated that day. With enough connections, communication, and interest, we backfilled the no-shows and did not have to waste any vaccine, which was a big win. Overall, a very successful day where nearly 1,200 people received their first dose of the COVID vaccine.”
The next two clinics are scheduled for April 1 and April 8. Online scheduling has been open for the April 1 clinic, and the link to schedule for the April 8 clinic will be posted on the Buchanan County Public Health Facebook page. These clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine as part of the county’s weekly allocation of 400 doses.
“We ask that if a person has Internet access to schedule online and not call our office for an appointment,” said Burkhart. “If a person does not have Internet access and cannot schedule online, then they should contact our office. We are receiving a high volume of calls for our small amount of staff, so please leave a message with your name, phone number, and the reason for the call, and we will return it as soon as possible.
“If someone is calling to cancel an appointment and can send us an email that is preferred,” she added. “They can send it to BCPHCOVID@co.buchanan.ia.us. It is also important for people to commit to the second shot appointment when they sign up for their first dose.”
Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO, was also keeping an eye on the clinic and commented on the overall local COVID-19 impact, resources, and responses. He said BCHC had about 20 to 30 hospitalizations. Over the past month, there was a maximum of two patients at the same time. He also stated, despite national news reports, ventilators were not an issue in Iowa.
“The county has come together incredibly well,” he said.
Burkhart is very grateful for all of the support, as well.
“Thanks to all of the partners!” she said. “A special thanks to Rydell of Independence for allowing us the use of their facility!”