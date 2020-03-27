Gov. Kim Reynolds forced more local storefronts to close Thursday in an effort to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 illness. That doesn’t mean the businesses closed entirely, however.
“The way that I’ve understood it is I’m allowed to come down here and do my work, I just can’t really let anybody in the door,” said Chad Benter, owner of Van Denover Jewelry said Friday. “We’re still conducting business.”
Aside from jewelry stores, added to the list of required closures on Tuesday were stores that sell furniture, books, clothing, shoes, cosmetics, perfumes and beauty products.
Asked at her news conference in Des Moines on Friday about critics asserting she didn’t have the authority to close the businesses, Reynolds said she does not take these decisions lightly and needs to protect Iowans.
“As the governor of this state, I can assure you the last thing that I want to do is to issue an order that shuts down a business and puts families and individuals — as I said the backbone of our economy — at risk.”
Later she added: “Iowans are scared and they’re nervous ... We’re going to get through it, and if you keep doing what we’ve asked you to do we will be back to those good days, so hang in there.”
Tuesday’s order left some business owners confused about whether they had options to operate in more limited manners.
Responding to an e-mail inquiry from the Daily Register, the Iowa Economic Development Authority said, “A retail store that the governor closed under her recent proclamation must have their establishment closed to the public. However, these stores can still sell to the public online or by telephone with delivery or curbside pickup of their goods without opening their store.”
Margaret Maddigan, unsure of what was allowed of her downtown Oelwein shop, said she’ll be there during its regular hours doing her work, but the door will be locked and potential customers will need to contact her.
Flowers on Main will continue its delivery service and do curbside pickup, said owner Stephanie Perry. Buds ‘n Blossoms, also downtown will do the same.
Larry Schwartz, owner of Sam’s Clothing, said Wednesday that he was dragging his heels on closing down completely until April 7, as the governor ordered.
“I’m going to be open this morning because I’ve got some people that I'm calling to let them know that I’ve got their orders to pick up,” he said.
During a regular week, he would have 20 to 25 orders he would ship to a dry cleaner for his customers. Recently, that number has been closer to six to eight.
Van Denover Jewelry customers can contact Benter and make arrangements to, for example, pick up repairs or drop them off. Calls to the store will go directly to his cell phone starting Thursday. And making a delivery is not beyond the realm of possibilities.
“We usually don’t do that because of the risk involved, but special circumstances are dictating that I do something,” he said. “I have customer repairs that haven’t been picked up yet and they want to get their stuff.”
The situation also has pushed him to move ahead with innovation.
“For me, it’s a terrible time, but in that same thing there were things on the back burner that I’ve been wanting to do and starting in January we had started to ... change the way we do those things,” Benter said.
That includes ways to communicate with customers and taking payments.