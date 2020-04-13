As much of the world has shut down due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, law enforcement is still out serving the public.
Being part of the front lines in protecting the public puts the health of the officers and deputies in danger, and it’s especially true in the current pandemic. However, the multitude of orders closing down businesses and encouraging people to stay home has lessened the burden on the men in blue and khaki.
Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said calls for service in town has decreased since the public health emergency was declared, especially those late at night.
“Criminal activity has stayed about the same, but just the general calls for assistance has definitely decreased,” Pursell said.
After the phone interview with Waverly Newspapers Thursday afternoon, he added in an email that phishers and scam artists aren’t stopping. In fact, he said that they may be trying to take advantage of the virus situation.
“As always, use extreme caution and question any correspondence that you did not initiate yourself,” the chief warned.
Meanwhile, Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett said his office has made modifications on “many things.” For one, he has to oversee the jail which has about 60 inmates.
“There’s not a lot of transfer with federal inmates,” Pickett said. “Those who are here are going to stay here for a while until some things get changed with the federal people, because we kind of have to go by their guidelines, too.”
However, some inmates are housed with someone else in the same cell, so the “social distancing” guideline of keeping 6 feet apart may not be possible. Many of them, on the other hand, have been in the jail since before the coronavirus entered the county.
“It’s not like we have somebody new there and thrown them in where we didn’t know where this other inmate came from that could have something,” Pickett said. “We have a pre-screening process … if we’re going to arrest somebody, there have been certain things that have been changed on whether you can cite and release versus do they get arrested and have to come to the jail.
“The least people that come into the jail, the less exposure there are. We have to be comfortable putting somebody and leaving somebody in our facility that could infect others.”
He added that there are some holding cells near the booking room of the jail that only hold an arrestee for only a few days until they see a magistrate. Also, magistrates Karen Thalacker and Ethan Epley have been doing their proceedings via Skype during the pandemic rather than in the jail.
As far as enforcing Gov. Kim Reynolds’ mandates, Pursell said that his department has not received complaints of violations of social distancing measures or business closures. However, if they did, they would try to resolve it by providing up-to-date guidelines.
Both departments have issued their officers and deputies personal protective equipment (PPEs). They consist of latex or nitrile gloves, surgical and N95 masks — though some officers received cloth masks from a Waverly teenager — face shields, surgical gowns and “bunny suit” coveralls.
Pickett added that the deputies also have hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
“They have taken very much precautionary measures,” the sheriff said. “There are certain ways that are a little different than how we’ve managed it and operated in the past. The last thing we need is somebody here to be exposed.”
Chief Pursell said that since law enforcement is in constant contact with the public, officers have an increased risk to exposure to the virus. So, he’s asking everyone to help officers and deputies by assisting them in reducing those opportunities.
For one, the Waverly Police Department has made some changes that will be implemented over the next several weeks, and he hopes the public understands the need to do so.
“A few things that might seem different is asking to resolve issues over the phone instead of person to person,” Pursell said. “If the situation requires our presence or any first responder, they may utilize a variety of techniques to reduce spread of infection.
“These may include asking you to talk outside, avoiding close spaces, not shaking hands, wearing protective equipment, maintaining larger separation and reducing time in contact. These efforts are not done to offend anyone, they are precautions to reduce the risk and spread of infection.”