As of Wednesday, March 18, the following City of Waverly Leisure Services facilities will be open or closed as follows:
Waverly City Hall and Civic Center will be closed to the public until further notice. Staff will be available by phone or email to keep services functioning. All events and meetings in the Civic Center will need to be relocated or rescheduled as we are not allowing any gatherings in the facility at this time.
In regards to recent mandates from the federal, state, and local government, we will be able to keep the facilities listed below open during these uncertain times. We will do everything in our power to keep our facilities open for your enjoyment, but please understand that we will only continue to do so as long as we can create a safe environment. Your help will be requested as we move forward to follow new procedures and guidelines to ensure that all patrons and staff can operate in a safe manner. Please note all the following changes are being made out of an abundance of caution and when it is all said and done we'd prefer to overreact than not do our part.
All city parks, the Rail Trail, and the Waverly Dog Park will be open as normal. Social distancing will be encouraged and practiced.
Harlington Cemetery will be open as normal. Social distancing will be practiced for all burials. Cemetery lot inquiries can be addressed by calling 319-352-6263.
The Waverly Municipal Golf Course will remain open according to the following procedures:
Pro Shop procedures: Effective immediately the pro shop will be closed to all customers. The pro shop will continue to be staffed during normal business hours, however face to face contact to pro shop employees will be as limited as much possible. Primary payment option will be credit card transactions made over the phone. Members (no cost transactions) can feel free to book online tee times, while nonmembers will need to secure tee times and pay over the phone. If a golf cart is rented, a sanitized cart will be provided on the first tee at your designated tee time. Please note that golf carts will be sanitized with bleach-based products.
In addition to these changes, all events prior to May 9th will be cancelled in accordance to CDC recommendations. More schedule-based information will be passed along as it becomes available.
Country Club procedures: Please note the Country Club is a separate entity from the City. Please contact the Country Club at 319-352-3855 for information regarding their procedures.
Player notes: Again, golf is considered a safe way for you to get out of the house as long as we take the necessary precautions. Please find and abide by these player notes on the golf course. The following precautions are in the best interest of players and staff: (1) Pack hand sanitizer and use it liberally. (2) Players should remain 6 feet apart at all times (social distancing). (3) It is recommended only 1 golfer per cart, while walking will continue to remain the safest practice at this time. (4) On the green, leave the pin in at all times. (5) Refrain from picking up random golf balls, tees, etc. (6) Bunker rakes have been removed, staff will be tasked with raking bunkers on a regular basis (7) Pre and post round handshakes or fist bumps should be avoided as we practice social distancing. (8) Lastly, and most importantly, if you are sick please stay home. We are doing everything in our power to create a safe environment for our golfers and we ask for your help maintaining this environment.
Please note that this is a very fluent situation and our availability is subject to change. We will continue to monitor the situation in accordance with federal, state, and local recommendations.
Our apologies for any inconveniences caused during this time. We appreciate your cooperation in light of the COVID-19 pandemic circumstances.
For more information, call Waverly Leisure Services at 319-352-6263.