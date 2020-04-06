LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Donating stimulus to family in need
To the Editor:
I’ve not made it a secret I disagree with the government taking my money to hand out to several of their “social programs.” They waste so much that could be used in a better way. I’d prefer to give my earned income to the needy myself.
Well, with the stimulus coming soon, I will get a chance to do just that. As a recipient of an IPERS retirement and my wife being an “essential services employee,” we are fortunate our income hasn’t been impacted and we feel guilty accepting this stimulus check that was meant for those whose livelihood has been effected.
So, we have identified a family in need and will be donating 100% of our stimulus check to them, to help them during these trying times/ And what’s best is WE get to choose who gets the money.
I would encourage anyone else in a similar situation to do the same. Together, we can get thru this and help each other along the way.
Kent Smock
Former police chief
Evandale
Communion in COVID-19 emergency
To the editor:
As we approach the first “Communion Sunday” in the United Methodist Church of the COVID-19, shelter at home, era, I am troubled by the crazy amount of bickering about online communion. I have an increasing concern that it’s born out of the privilege of the clergy class, and simply mirrors the many abuses committed surrounding communion in the history of the church.
How much should people pay to receive their online communion? Is their isolation not payment enough? Is their sacrifice not payment enough? Can it only be Holy if a pastor is present, when said pastor sets the rules for what being “present” means? I live most of my life online, it’s my ministry, and I can tell you that I am present in those spaces.
It appears to me that the blemish in our past, where poor people were denied communion, is being played out all over again. Except this time, the pandemic has made more of us poor, with evidence that marginalized communities are being hit the worse. We must be present in this time. We must offer the cup of salvation, the very bread of life.
You might see the screen as a barrier, but I am here to tell you that it is a window that God freely traverses. When your hands reach out during the epiclesis, God’s blessing isn’t foiled by a camera lens. What a small God that would be. No. It goes where it needs to go, it descends on the food it needs to descend upon. It nourishes the people it is needs to nourish. It connects the people it needs to connect. Maybe it’s time you realize, that through God, your hand pierces that screen like it was air.
So if you are still have some ontological notion that communion can’t happen this way, I implore you to ask why that is, when the need is so great and the distance is so short. You are not going to get any closer during this time of pandemic. The nurse or grocery clerk cannot fast more than they are already being forced to. It’s an insult to suggest otherwise. They need to be fed. God will help you feed them. Please feed them.
Wil Ranney
Waverly