LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Thanks Everyone
To the Editor:
On behalf of all the citizens of Waverly, for all of those still working for the benefit of us staying at home, please know how immense our gratitude is for you. You are out there risking your health for us.
I include everyone from the public safety departments, health care area, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and all other businesses still performing services for the town.
We applaud the restaurants who are still helping us live a “normal” life and grocery stores that are doing their best to stock shelves and assemble pick-up orders. Maybe they don’t have your particular dinner or your favorite toilet paper, but they are doing everything they can for our benefit. I challenge every single person to make it a point to say “Thank You” to all of these employees.
And how about our wonderful teachers who it appears will soon again be teaching our children from their homes while still needing to teach their own children.
So hugs to all and thank you from us all.
Tom Michel
Waverly