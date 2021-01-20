WEST UNION — The Fayette County librarians are requesting a 3 percent, or $3,000 increase in their annual allotment from the county to cover extra costs incurred because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maynard Library Director Lezlie Barry represented the county’s librarians at the Fayette County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Monday, Jan. 18, and through a Zoom meeting explained why they were requesting the increase.
“During the time of COVID, we continued to offer services. We figured out ways to reach our patrons, through home deliveries, curbside pickup and had Wi Fi available 24/7,” Barry said.
She explained that some of the libraries took books to school classrooms in order to get books to the students and even read to some of the classes.
“That all meant additional costs. We had to clean each book, some times as many as 140, each time it came back. We had to buy Plexiglas, sanitizer, gloves and masks so they could be available to patrons at each entrance,” she said. “Lots of our fundraisers were cancelled, including our book sales. We also waived fines so people could have materials longer.”
The supervisors wondered if the librarians had asked any of their towns about getting CARES funds, or just more funding in general.
“We did get $200 from the town but most of that is already gone. Now we need to replenish,” said Arlington Library Director Linda Adams.
It was also reported most of the libraries have now re-opened but are still offering carry-out and home deliveries. Some of them are also limiting the amount of time, usually 30 minutes that someone can remain in the library. They are also having people make appointments to come in and use the Wi-Fi.
The county currently funds the libraries in the amount of $96,225. If the increase is approved the libraries would see increases between $200 to $500 each. A library’s funding allotment is based on usage. The higher the usage, the higher their allotment.
The supervisors did not make a decision and said they would take the proposal under advisement.
The supervisors set a public hearing for the proposed property tax levy for the 2021-2022 fiscal year for Feb. 8, 9:30 a.m., in the supervisors’ meeting room.
The board also received budget reviews for the upcoming year from all of the department heads.