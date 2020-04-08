INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is making adjustments after Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds proclaimed libraries should close completely.
According to Library Director Laura Blaker, curbside service will be halted until further notice. Blaker asks patrons to hold onto their library materials and to not return them at this time. Due dates will be extended and fines will not accrue while the library is closed.
“The library plans to offer Story Time on Facebook Live on Thursday mornings at 9:30 a.m.,” she said. “It is unknown at this time if we will be able to offer story times if Iowa would go to a shelter in place situation.”
Visit www.independenceia.com/library for more information or follow Independence Public Library on Facebook.