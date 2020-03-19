This time of the year, Go-Hawk Stadium should be bustling as runners stretch out their legs and hurdles are spread along the black track.
The tennis courts on the south side of Waverly-Shell Rock High School should be lively, as the rhythmic pops of tennis balls echo through the crisp spring air.
Soccer players should be practicing their penalty kicks. Long jumpers should be working on their landings. Tennis players should be refining their serves.
Instead, as I roam the athletics facilities outside the high school on a mild Tuesday afternoon in Waverly, there is silence.
It takes a lot to make the sports world come to a halt. That’s why, in my lifetime at least, it never has.
But that’s been the effect of this pandemic. COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the routine we take for granted every day.
Obviously, the importance of sports is minuscule when compared to the more serious consequences of the virus.
People are losing loved ones, others are losing their jobs. Many are wondering if they’ll be able to make rent next month. This is a disaster that touches everything in society, and to complain about soccer season being suspended or about March Madness being cancelled feels trivial.
And yet, we’re experiencing what it is like when something you love and rely upon gets ripped out from under you. Sports mean to much to so many. It’s a great way to experience competition for some, and a release for others. Its benefits are boundless.
Maybe that’s why everything feels empty without them. And perhaps the worst part is the general consensus that things might get even worse before they start to get better.
There’s just so much we don’t know.
What we do know is that college spring sports have been largely cancelled, and we’re going to be without any athletics for a long period of time — high school, college or pro.
A few days ago, both the Iowa High School Athletic Union and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced all activities will be prohibited until April 10 at the earliest.
Will high school sports resume on that Monday, April 13? Who knows. How will schedules be affected by all of this? Your guess is as good as anybody’s.
As families in the area try to enjoy their spring break, school administrators are monitoring the situation, watching and reading the news, waiting for guidance from the state and praying something good is around the corner.
“We basically told [our students] we’re shut down,” Dave Litterer, the athletic director at W-SR, said Wednesday. “We can’t do any practices or face-to-face activities with kids. Our facilities are shut down as far as the indoor facilities, which includes the high school building, middle school building, our GPEC facility.”
“Everyday things change,” said Micah Monroe, the athletic director at Janesville High School. “We are basically just waiting to hear any type of guidance we’re going to get from the state. We’re waiting for Gov. (Kim) Reynolds to figure out what we’re going to do with school. I think the boys and girls associations are kind of in contact with the state too, so they give us guidance.”
While the week-long break benefits everyone because it’s giving families some time and space to breath and figure things out, it’s also halted communication, to a degree.
With students away, administrators and coaches haven’t had much of an opportunity to talk to student athletes and guide them through an unprecedented period of uncertainty.
Coaches will be permitted to contact students by email and provide them with instructions for individual workouts, as long as they’re done in isolation, but that’s in the early stages of development.
“We try to put emails out to our coaches about things they still can communicate with our athletes,” Litterer said. “They’re able to provide maybe some potential individualized workout pieces so they can explain to them what they want to do.”
“It’s the craziest situation where nobody really knows what to do or how to handle it,” Monroe said. “So we’re all in it together, just kind of seeing how things play out.”
Fear, anxiety and the unknown have driven the public into dissent about every aspect of this virus, but one thing that can be agreed upon is virtually no one has experienced anything like this in living memory.
Litterer, when asked if he can remember something similar: “No. Definitely not. It’s going to be life-changing. I’ve thought about just writing a journal of what I’ve done from Day 1 of this thing.”
Monroe, when asked the same: “No. I don’t know that anybody can. This is one of the craziest things you can even imagine happening. No, not at all.”
But life goes on. The wheel keeps turning.
The two athletic directors have to do what they can to stay the course — Litterer met with the other Northeast Iowa Conference ADs via Google Hangout on Tuesday for a conference meeting — and this newspaper will continue to do its best to keep its readers informed.
Personally, I’m going to do my best to focus on the positives despite the current predicament. There are always bright moments around the corner, if you’re looking.
Waverly-Shell Rock’s football schedule is supposed to come out next week. And Litterer said W-SR is leaving its track and tennis courts open for the public (as long as they aren’t used for skateboarding or similar activities).
Hopefully this all runs its course relatively soon, and sports can retake their rightful place as something we get to cherish.