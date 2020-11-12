OELWEIN — As the community spread of the coronavirus continues at an increasingly rapid pace, local business are seeing a decline in customers, with more and more people avoiding public places.
Joanna Howell, owner of Ma and Pa’s Diner in downtown Oelwein, is getting creative to keep her business going. Howell said she and her staff will begin home deliveries from her restaurant next Tuesday, Nov. 17.
“Last week we had pretty good numbers of customers throughout the week. This week is really down,” she said of the sharp drop just in one week. While she knows personally that some of the people she sees regularly are sick or someone in their house is sick and they are quarantining, mostly, she thinks they are fearful.
“People are just plain scared. They’re scared to come out and be in a public place for fear of catching COVID-19. It’s terrible and I feel so sorry for them,” Joanna said. “If they won’t come to us, we are going to try and come to them.”
Joanna said her diner will make meal deliveries from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays starting on the 17th. The diner has been closed on Mondays for a while now, due to low numbers of customers. Sunday hours are shorter, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The diner remains open to customers who want to come in to eat or order something to go from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. She also offers curbside pickup.
“All a person needs to do is call in their order, tell us they want to pick it up curbside, and let us know what kind of vehicle they are driving. We will bring the food to their window,” she said. “Folks that want meals delivered to their homes will need to give us their address. We will deliver in Oelwein and Hazleton. There will be a $2.50 fee for the home deliveries because staff will be using their own vehicles to make the deliveries,” Joanna said.
She said daily specials will remain the same, tacos on Tuesday, hot beef on Wednesday, all-you-can-eat chicken Thursday, all-you-can-eat walleye on Friday, and barbecued ribs Saturday. Persons can call Ma and Pa’s Diner at 319-283-6658 to place an order to go, curbside pickup or home delivery.
“We’re preparing to do whatever we can to help keep the diner going and keep our customers fed,” she said. “I pray every day for an end to this virus.”