Local churches are taking a cautious approach to resuming in-person services, despite Gov. Kim Reynold’s proclamation on Monday that the continuing prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people does not apply to “spiritual and religious gatherings.”
“(Iowa Department of Public Health) reports they have heard from several religious organizations representing churches across the state that they will not be reopening any time soon,” said Jamie Hoey, public information officer for Fayette County Public Health.
Antioch Christian Church, which has a campus in Oelwein, announced that it will continue offering its Sunday worship services online.
Grace United Methodist Church in Oelwein is going to continue providing cable television content and sending emails and letters to its members. It’s adhering to advice from UMC’s Iowa Bishop Laurie Haller advice.
“In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, I am strongly encouraging all United Methodist churches in Iowa to refrain from in-person worship until June 1, when I will reassess, she said in a statement Monday.
Zion Lutheran Church in Oelwein is in the planning stages of resuming activities, but it won’t happen right away.
“We are starting to make a plan to restart activities at Zion,” the Rev. Josh Schunk, pastor, said in a post on the church’s Facebook page. “Like everywhere else, this will be a phased approach. We will not able to return to normal activities and programs right away, but will need to make slow progress through the summer and into the fall.
“As we begin this process, we need to look at the possibility of having several worship services with limited numbers and adequate space for social distancing.”
Archdiocese of Dubuque, which includes Oelwein’s Sacred Heart Catholic Church, is continuing to suspend public Masses, providing them online.
“In light of the expectation that positive cases of COVID-19 will peak in Iowa in the next few weeks, we have decided it would be most prudent for now to continue to follow the liturgical restrictions we have in place, including the suspension of public Masses,” says a statement from the Catholic bishops of Iowa. “Without an effective vaccine or widespread testing and contact data that justifies a change in course, we simply are not at a place where we can resume our previous prayer practices.”
Evangelical Free Church in Oelwein is considering in-person services this weekend.
“We are hoping to have services inside this week with social distancing,” said the Rev. Dan Driscoll, pastor. “But the news out of Black Hawk county is not encouraging.”
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, Black Hawk County had 1,082 of the state’s 6,843 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by a novel coronavirus, as well as 13 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. That’s an increase of 467 cases over Monday’s totals.
There have been 148 COVID-19 deaths in the state, including 12 additional reported Tuesday.
Fayette County’s number of cases rose to 20, an increase of three since Monday. Other neighboring counties totals were Bremer with 50 cases and three deaths, Buchanan with 16 cases, Winneshiek with 15 cases, Clayton with 12 cases and one death and Chickasaw with five cases.
Reynolds issued a proclamation on Monday extending many coronavirus containment measures until May 15 across the state, while relaxing some in 77 of Iowa’s 99 counties. Fayette County is among the 22 counties that did not receive the respite.
The Monday proclamation also included a section specifically lifting restrictions on churches in all counties.
At her news conference on Tuesday, a reporter asked, “Why did you allow services to be held this weekend throughout the state instead of just the 77 counties?”
“Well, I never shut it down,” she said. “I think it comes down to constitutional liberties and the First Amendment. And so we are going to continue to work with our churches across the state, we would encourage them to continue to offer online services, especially for our most vulnerable Iowans that should continue to use the online services for church.
“We’re also encouraging them to practice — and they will — to practice social distancing, to think about different measures that they can put in place. The Department of Public Health has put together guidelines that they should follow through the services, but they’ll make sure that they’re practicing safe worship in the services for Iowans across the state.
“And Iowans need to be responsible, so if you’re sick, you need to stay home and utilize the online services. And those that do go, we know that social distancing works so we should incorporate that into opening up the services.”
At her Wednesday news conference, Reynolds was asked, “Do you plan to attend in-person church services or farmers markets this weekend?”
“I’ll probably still continue to go online,” she said. “Well, in fact, my church is continuing to stay online. That’s a decision that they made. That’s worked out really well for us, and I’ve been so so appreciative of that.”
She also said she loves what the downtown Des Moines farmers market is doing. “They’re doing it virtually for the first couple of weeks, I think that’s great,” she said, before talking about precautions being taken at other farmers markets.