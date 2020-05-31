Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette Counties each saw one new COVID-19 case confirmed over the weekend.
State health officials say elsewhere three more people have died because of COVID-19, so the state has had 534 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 19,552 people had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 309 since Saturday.
More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in seven counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall, Dallas and Buena Vista.
Of the 19,552 people who have tested positive, 11,147 people have recovered, according to the state.
For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the coronavirus can cause severe illness and death. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.
These figures show the number of COVID-19 cases detected per county as of Sunday, May 31, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Fayette County
Total positive cases: 27
Last case reported: May 30
Total recoveries: 26
Total of individuals tested: 821
No deaths
Allamakee County
Total positive cases: 121
Last case reported: May 28
Total recoveries: 88
Total of individuals tested: 830
Deaths: 4
Black Hawk County
Total positive cases: 1,746
Last cases reported: May 30, 12 new cases
Total recoveries: 1,003
Total of individuals tested: 9,572
Deaths: 44
Bremer County
Total positive cases: 70
Last cases reported: May 29, 2 new cases
Total recoveries: 59
Total of individuals tested: 1,154
Deaths: 6
Buchanan County
Total positive cases: 33
Last case reported: May 30, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 28
Total of individuals tested: 762
No deaths
Chickasaw County
Total positive cases: 10
Last case reported: May 29, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 8
Total of individuals tested: 398
No deaths
Clayton County
Total positive cases: 35
Last case reported: May 31, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 26
Total of individuals tested: 663
Deaths: 3
Delaware County
Total positive cases: 15
Last case reported: May 24, 1 new case
Total recoveries: 13
Total of individuals tested: 594
No deaths
Dubuque County
Total positive cases: 344
Last case reported: May 30
Total recoveries: 174
Total of individuals tested: 5,473
Deaths: 18
Winneshiek County
Total positive cases: 24
Last case reported: May 30
Total recoveries: 20
Total of individuals tested: 734
No deaths