Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette Counties each saw one new COVID-19 case confirmed over the weekend.

State health officials say elsewhere three more people have died because of COVID-19, so the state has had 534 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 19,552 people had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 309 since Saturday.

More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in seven counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall, Dallas and Buena Vista.

Of the 19,552 people who have tested positive, 11,147 people have recovered, according to the state.

For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the coronavirus can cause severe illness and death. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks.

These figures show the number of COVID-19 cases detected per county as of Sunday, May 31, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Fayette County

Total positive cases: 27

Last case reported: May 30

Total recoveries: 26

Total of individuals tested: 821

No deaths

Allamakee County

Total positive cases: 121

Last case reported: May 28

Total recoveries: 88

Total of individuals tested: 830

Deaths: 4

Black Hawk County

Total positive cases: 1,746

Last cases reported: May 30, 12 new cases

Total recoveries: 1,003

Total of individuals tested: 9,572

Deaths: 44

Bremer County

Total positive cases: 70

Last cases reported: May 29, 2 new cases

Total recoveries: 59

Total of individuals tested: 1,154

Deaths: 6

Buchanan County

Total positive cases: 33

Last case reported: May 30, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 28

Total of individuals tested: 762

No deaths

Chickasaw County

Total positive cases: 10

Last case reported: May 29, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 8

Total of individuals tested: 398

No deaths

Clayton County

Total positive cases: 35

Last case reported: May 31, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 26

Total of individuals tested: 663

Deaths: 3

Delaware County

Total positive cases: 15

Last case reported: May 24, 1 new case

Total recoveries: 13

Total of individuals tested: 594

No deaths

Dubuque County

Total positive cases: 344

Last case reported: May 30

Total recoveries: 174

Total of individuals tested: 5,473

Deaths: 18

Winneshiek County

Total positive cases: 24

Last case reported: May 30

Total recoveries: 20

Total of individuals tested: 734

No deaths

